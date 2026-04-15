Kerala man collapses, dies at Kuala Lumpur airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demise of a Thiruvananthapuram native, who collapsed and died at Kuala Lumpur airport while waiting to board a flight back home last week, has triggered accusations of inaction against the government and NORKA-Roots.

Manoj Jaising, 51, a resident of Thrikkannapuram who worked in Malaysia, died at the airport on April 10 due to what was later confirmed as heart attack. However, his body was brought to his home only after four days on Tuesday night. His family has now accused the government machinery as well as NORKA-Roots of inaction.

“We lost him four days back. Other than the intervention of MP Shashi Tharoor, we didn’t get any assistance from NORKA Roots to bring the body back home without delay,” alleged S R Biju, a relative of Manoj.

Biju said Manoj had been all well when he arrived at the airport. “He even called his family and was moving towards his terminal to board the flight. However, when his wife called, a Chinese man answered Manoj’s phone and said he had collapsed and had been hospitalised,” Biju said.

He said the body was brought back with the help of the company where Manoj worked as moulding technical manager.