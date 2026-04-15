New Samagra Shiksha funding norms mandate ‘in-principle nod’ for NEP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a restart of the Centre-state tussle over fund disbursement in the education sector, the new plan fund proposals under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme only provide monetary support to states for projects under the National Education Policy (NEP), according to officials with the education department.

“New provisions in the Samagra Shiksha Scheme mean that states will get funds only for projects that completely adhere to NEP. Earmarking funds under other heads has not been mentioned either. This will lead to a situation where we will be forced to make an in-principle agreement with NEP,” a top source with the education department told TNIE.

With the model code of conduct for the assembly elections in effect, officials are yet to take a final call on how to apply for the funds. Notably, the state has been critical of NEP over its “attempts to push RSS narrative”, as mentioned earlier by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“An independent decision can be taken only after the new government is formed on May 4. Be it an LDF or UDF-led government, it will have to take a strong stand on the National Education Policy at such a crucial juncture,” General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

However, officials pointed out that the deadline to apply for funds will be by the end of this month.