Roots and ‘shoots’: Viral sunflower fields in Kollam draw crowds

KOLLAM: In a region largely known for its coconut groves and serene backwaters, a striking expanse of yellow has now caught the eye of the crowd. The sunflower fields in Thazhava and Kadappuzha in Kollam are drawing local residents and tourists alike, offering a refreshing sight and a fitting location for shooting social media reels.

For Aji Tharayil, who owns the sunflower field at Kadapuzha in West Kallada panchayat, his time abroad was what sparked the idea to try his hand at sunflower cultivation.

“When I was working in Dubai, I used to visit the Miracle Garden there. I was in awe of the place and how well-maintained the garden was, despite the climatic conditions in the city. This was what inspired me to create a sunflower garden in Kollam,” said Aji.

“When I returned home after the pandemic, I began focusing on agriculture, starting with paddy cultivation in four acres of land. Last year, I tried farming sunflowers in a small area which came out well. I planted the flowers in one acre this year,” he said.

“Though rain damaged a portion of the flowers, the rest survived. When the visitors enter the field to get a closer look at the flowers, some get damaged, but we are not bothered by this,” Aji said, stressing that the garden is always open to everyone. I did not make the garden for commercial purposes; it is just for visitors, he added.