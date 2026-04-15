Talks on for Vantara-model animal hospital in Guruvayur; Anant offers aid

GURUVAYUR: Efforts to establish an ultra-modern animal hospital in Guruvayur, for the protection and care of elephants and other animals, are gaining momentum. Under the leadership of Guruvayur devaswom, its animal welfare wing is currently engaged in preparing a detailed master plan for the project.

The proposed hospital is being conceptualised on the lines of Vantara, a major wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre operating near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Supported by Reliance Industries, Vantara is considered one of India’s largest private wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiatives.

The high-end medical facilities at Vantara – including its elephant hospital, ICU units, surgical facilities, diagnostic laboratories, round-the-clock services, advanced treatment systems such as hydrotherapy and physiotherapy – are now being explored for Guruvayur as well.