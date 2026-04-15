Talks on for Vantara-model animal hospital in Guruvayur; Anant offers aid

GURUVAYUR: Efforts to establish an ultra-modern animal hospital in Guruvayur, for the protection and care of elephants and other animals, are gaining momentum. Under the leadership of Guruvayur devaswom, its animal welfare wing is currently engaged in preparing a detailed master plan for the project.
The proposed hospital is being conceptualised on the lines of Vantara, a major wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre operating near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Supported by Reliance Industries, Vantara is considered one of India’s largest private wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiatives.
The high-end medical facilities at Vantara – including its elephant hospital, ICU units, surgical facilities, diagnostic laboratories, round-the-clock services, advanced treatment systems such as hydrotherapy and physiotherapy – are now being explored for Guruvayur as well.
The initiative reportedly gained momentum following the visit of Anant Ambani to the Guruvayur temple. As the chairman of Reliance New Energy Ltd and the person overseeing Vantara, he promised support to set up a Vantara-model animal hospital in Guruvayur.
The primary focus of the proposed hospital will be the healthcare and welfare of elephants housed at Punnathur Kotta. Of the 75 elephants once owned by the Devaswom, only 34 remain today. There are also discussions about expanding the existing elephant sanctuary.
Earlier, a development project for the elephant sanctuary had been prepared under the leadership of E Sreedharan. A similar proposal had also been put forward under devaswom commissioner M G Rajamanickam. However, the current comprehensive plan is seen as more promising.
Sources indicate that experts from Vantara have expressed interest in visiting Punnathur Kotta. The devaswom plans to finalise the detailed project report soon and meet Anant to expedite implementation.