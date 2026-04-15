Vengeful youth kills 16-year-old cousin, ends life in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: The neighbourhood of Poothamkuzhi in East Moozhikkal is draped in heavy silence following a domestic tragedy that has left two families shattered and a community in shock on Tuesday. What began as a family dispute over stolen money culminated in the cold-blooded murder of 16-year-old Nasrina, daughter of Nizar and Ramseena, and the suicide of her cousin, Adnan, 20 son of Ramseena’s sister Haseena, and Ashraf from Nallalam.

For years, Adnan was raised alongside Nasrina in the household. However, that bond dissolved six months ago when Nasrina, following family disputes, especially when she discovered that Adnan had been systematically stealing from the family. After nearly Rs 40,000 was recovered from his cupboard, the family made the decision to ban him from the home. “Adnan grew up with Nasrina and the family,” noted Muhammed Jaleel, a neighbour. “But after the theft and other family issues, Adnan relocated to Kolathara. After that Nasrina, her mother, grandmother and her two other siblings were residing here.”

On Monday night, that festering resentment turned lethal. Using a duplicate key, Adnan slipped into the house through the kitchen around 7.48 pm. CCTV footage shows him reaching up to reorient the security cameras to mask his movements. He then hid within the shadows of the house for hours, waiting for his aunt, grandmother and cousins to fall asleep.

In the early hours of Tuesday, he entered Nasrina’s upstairs bedroom and strangled her with a shawl. To ensure her silence, he wrapped her mouth in cello tape.