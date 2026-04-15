Vengeful youth kills 16-year-old cousin, ends life in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: The neighbourhood of Poothamkuzhi in East Moozhikkal is draped in heavy silence following a domestic tragedy that has left two families shattered and a community in shock on Tuesday. What began as a family dispute over stolen money culminated in the cold-blooded murder of 16-year-old Nasrina, daughter of Nizar and Ramseena, and the suicide of her cousin, Adnan, 20 son of Ramseena’s sister Haseena, and Ashraf from Nallalam.
For years, Adnan was raised alongside Nasrina in the household. However, that bond dissolved six months ago when Nasrina, following family disputes, especially when she discovered that Adnan had been systematically stealing from the family. After nearly Rs 40,000 was recovered from his cupboard, the family made the decision to ban him from the home. “Adnan grew up with Nasrina and the family,” noted Muhammed Jaleel, a neighbour. “But after the theft and other family issues, Adnan relocated to Kolathara. After that Nasrina, her mother, grandmother and her two other siblings were residing here.”
On Monday night, that festering resentment turned lethal. Using a duplicate key, Adnan slipped into the house through the kitchen around 7.48 pm. CCTV footage shows him reaching up to reorient the security cameras to mask his movements. He then hid within the shadows of the house for hours, waiting for his aunt, grandmother and cousins to fall asleep.
In the early hours of Tuesday, he entered Nasrina’s upstairs bedroom and strangled her with a shawl. To ensure her silence, he wrapped her mouth in cello tape.
In the ensuing chaos, the family discovered Nasrina’s unresponsive body and, in a blur of grief and adrenaline, managed to overpower Adnan, locking him in a separate bedroom before racing to the hospital. Unfortunately, Nasrina was declared dead upon arrival. During the struggle, it is reported that Adnan also attempted to attack Nasrina’s grandmother Safiya.
“We came to know about the crime when police reached the spot and found Adnan in the locked bedroom around 6 am,” Jaleel recalled.
By the time the family and police returned, the tragedy was complete. Adnan was found dead, having used the same cellophane tape from his crime to end his own life through asphyxiation. While the unusual method of suicide initially sparked rumours of foul play, City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph clarified the forensic reality. “Medical experts noted that in extreme states of distress or agitation, such methods can lead to fatal asphyxiation,” Commissioner Joseph stated, confirming the post-mortem results from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The police, led by City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph, are waiting for scientific results to move the investigation forward. With the post-mortem confirming suicide, the focus remains on established motives, including previous disputes over Adnan’s behaviour and allegations of theft from the household.
Further forensic tests are expected to conclude the official investigation into the double tragedy that has shocked the local community. Police are also focusing on recording the detailed statements of the grieving family members.
Following the postmortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. Adnan’s funeral has been conducted, while Nasrina’s final rites have been delayed, waiting for her father, Nizar, to return from his job abroad.