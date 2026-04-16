Malappuram native held with MDMA, hashish oil in major Vishu day drug bust in Kochi

KOCHI: In a major anti-narcotics operation on Vishu day, the Ernakulam Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad arrested a Malappuram native and seized a large quantity of synthetic drugs during a vehicle inspection.

The accused has been identified as Suhail Rashid (29), a resident of Angadippuram in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. In total, 142 grams of MDMA and about 4 grams of hashish oil were recovered from him.

Excise officials first intercepted the accused in the Palluruthy area of Kochi, where 48 grams of MDMA were seized. The Honda City car bearing a Delhi registration number, allegedly used for transporting the contraband, was also taken into custody.

Based on leads obtained during interrogation, the excise team conducted a follow-up search at a private hotel in Edappally, where the accused had been staying. During the search, officials recovered an additional 94.23 grams of MDMA and around 4 grams of hashish oil. A digital weighing scale used for measuring the drugs and an iPhone 17 Pro mobile phone were also seized.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused is part of a drug trafficking network operating from Malappuram to Kochi. Excise officials said they have obtained crucial information about the person supplying MDMA to the accused, and further arrests and investigations are expected in the coming days.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Excise Circle Inspector Ranjith Kumar. The team included Excise Inspector Arun D S, Preventive Officers Ajith Kumar and Ruben, and others.