MP Police team reaches Thrikkakara to trace girl in minor marriage probe

KOCHI: A team from the Madhya Pradesh Police arrived in Thrikkakara, Kochi, on Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into a controversial marriage involving a girl suspected to be a minor, with officers acting on inputs that she is currently in the area.

Sources said the team comprises four members.

The case has drawn attention due to its alleged connection with a social media figure who gained visibility during the Kumbh Mela.

The marriage, which took place in Kerala, came under scrutiny after the girl’s family alleged that she had not attained the legal age for marriage.

Following the complaint, authorities in Madhya Pradesh registered a case, suspecting that she may have been unlawfully taken away and married.

Officers reached the Thrikkakara police station following inputs that the girl is currently in the area.