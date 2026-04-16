Protests erupt at Kannur Dental College over Dalit student’s death following alleged harassment

Students of Kannur Dental College on Thursday staged a protest on campus following the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, who was allegedly subjected to caste-based harassment by faculty members.

Students from all batches, except those appearing for university examinations, took out a march within the campus and held a dharna in front of the dental college at Anjarakandy. As part of their protest, they also decided to boycott wearing white coats until justice is delivered and action is taken against the accused faculty members.

Nithin Raj R L (22), a first-year BDS student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after allegedly falling from a building on April 10. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that he was harassed on the basis of caste and complexion.

Student representatives told reporters that the college management has not addressed key concerns even days after the incident. They said a detailed petition outlining their demands would be submitted to the administration.

Among their key demands is the removal of Dental Anatomy Head of Department M K Ram, who is named as a prime accused in the case. They also demanded action against other staff allegedly involved.

The students alleged that the institution lacks transparency in its functioning and said they are not aware of the composition of the college management. They further said the students’ union has limited effectiveness due to lack of institutional support.

They stressed that the inquiry into Nithin Raj’s death must be transparent and time-bound, and said protests would continue until their demands are met. With university examinations underway, they are currently observing a silent protest.