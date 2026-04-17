A legal battle that defied sweet endings in Ernakulam’s 'ice cream case'

KOCHI: What began as a minor disagreement over a Rs 10 serving of ice cream has snowballed into one of the most enduring legal battles in Ernakulam — a case that lawyers now wryly refer to as the “ice cream case”.

The incident dates back to May 2008, during the annual day celebrations of a residents’ association. A day-long programme of meetings and cultural events, which began at 9.30am, concluded with dinner late in the evening. The menu was simple: fried rice, chilli chicken, and ice cream.

Trouble began after 10pm, when most attendees had left. According to lawyers familiar with the case and court records, two association members and their friend arrived late and demanded additional servings of ice cream.

When a volunteer directed them to a counter where it was still available, the response was violent. The trio allegedly assaulted the volunteer, triggering a criminal case that has been pending before the Ernakulam district court nearly two decades on.

“What appears trivial on the surface has turned into a ego battle for both sides,” a senior lawyer tracking the case said. “No one is willing to back down.”

Legal observers say the assault itself was serious, belying the seemingly insignificant trigger. Members of the same association later expressed disillusionment, with a few even suggesting that the community might have been better off without such a body.

The case, however, captured a pattern. Residents’ associations — once seen as platforms for civic engagement — are increasingly becoming arenas for internal conflict. Many of these associations were initially led by retired professionals, for whom leadership roles carried significance. As membership expanded and leadership changed hands, factionalism often followed.