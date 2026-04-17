A legal battle that defied sweet endings in Ernakulam’s 'ice cream case'

KOCHI: What began as a minor disagreement over a Rs 10 serving of ice cream has snowballed into one of the most enduring legal battles in Ernakulam — a case that lawyers now wryly refer to as the “ice cream case”.
The incident dates back to May 2008, during the annual day celebrations of a residents’ association. A day-long programme of meetings and cultural events, which began at 9.30am, concluded with dinner late in the evening. The menu was simple: fried rice, chilli chicken, and ice cream.
Trouble began after 10pm, when most attendees had left. According to lawyers familiar with the case and court records, two association members and their friend arrived late and demanded additional servings of ice cream.
When a volunteer directed them to a counter where it was still available, the response was violent. The trio allegedly assaulted the volunteer, triggering a criminal case that has been pending before the Ernakulam district court nearly two decades on.
“What appears trivial on the surface has turned into a ego battle for both sides,” a senior lawyer tracking the case said. “No one is willing to back down.”
Legal observers say the assault itself was serious, belying the seemingly insignificant trigger. Members of the same association later expressed disillusionment, with a few even suggesting that the community might have been better off without such a body.
The case, however, captured a pattern. Residents’ associations — once seen as platforms for civic engagement — are increasingly becoming arenas for internal conflict. Many of these associations were initially led by retired professionals, for whom leadership roles carried significance. As membership expanded and leadership changed hands, factionalism often followed.
“Monthly meetings frequently descend into verbal clashes, and at times even physical confrontations,” another senior lawyer said. “Courts are now seeing a steady rise in such disputes, including those linked to association elections and bylaws.”
A retired senior police official echoed the concern, warning that more such “ice cream cases” could emerge. Recalling a separate dispute, the officer cited an instance where a residents’ association conducted an unauthorised inspection of a tenant’s flat over suspected drug use.
“Nothing was found, but the tenant was humiliated. When questioned, the association president justified it as part of his duty to ensure safety,” the officer said. The matter, he added, is now before the court.
Such overreach, coupled with rigid or poorly framed bylaws, has increasingly put residents and tenants at odds. “These disputes will only ‘melt away’ if associations refrain from escalating trivial issues,” the officer said. “Otherwise, it may not be long before they begin appointing legal advisers as a norm.”
As the Ernakulam “ice cream case” drags on, it stands as a telling example of how fragile community dynamics can be — and how quickly small disagreements can descend into long, costly legal battles.
Arenas for internal conflict
Many residents associations were initially led by retired professionals, for whom leadership roles carried significance
As membership expanded and leadership changed hands, factionalism often followed — they have increasingly become arenas for internal conflict