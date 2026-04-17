Amid deepening Congress rift over Kerala CM pick, deputy talks rear head

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid escalating infighting within the state Congress over the chief minister’s post, informal deliberations within the UDF have intensified -- even as key stakeholders continue to play down the talks -- on offering the post of deputy chief minister to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The IUML leadership, which had earlier dismissed any talk of a deputy chief minister’s post prior to the assembly elections, is now understood to believe the party has a legitimate claim to the position.

However, the party has maintained that it will not press the demand at this stage. “It’s not just the League, the world knows that we have a legitimate claim to the deputy chief minister’s post,” IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE. “However, we are not demanding it now, and we have not taken a decision to raise the issue,” he added. Though there was initial scepticism within the Congress leadership about offering the post to the League, a shift is learned to have taken place after the polls.

“Earlier, discussions centered around the possibility of a communal divide if the IUML were accommodated with the deputy CM’s post,” a Congress leader said. “However, this changed after League leaders such as Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal conveyed their interest. The issue was later down played in the name of propriety,” he said.