Amid deepening Congress rift over Kerala CM pick, deputy talks rear head

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid escalating infighting within the state Congress over the chief minister’s post, informal deliberations within the UDF have intensified -- even as key stakeholders continue to play down the talks -- on offering the post of deputy chief minister to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
The IUML leadership, which had earlier dismissed any talk of a deputy chief minister’s post prior to the assembly elections, is now understood to believe the party has a legitimate claim to the position.
However, the party has maintained that it will not press the demand at this stage. “It’s not just the League, the world knows that we have a legitimate claim to the deputy chief minister’s post,” IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE. “However, we are not demanding it now, and we have not taken a decision to raise the issue,” he added. Though there was initial scepticism within the Congress leadership about offering the post to the League, a shift is learned to have taken place after the polls.
“Earlier, discussions centered around the possibility of a communal divide if the IUML were accommodated with the deputy CM’s post,” a Congress leader said. “However, this changed after League leaders such as Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal conveyed their interest. The issue was later down played in the name of propriety,” he said.
Supporters of the move argue that IUML has a historical claim, pointing out its past occupancy of the post in the state. League leader C H Mohammed Koya served as CM for 53 days in 1979. He was twice named deputy CM, during the 1981-83 period, and was succeeded by K Avukkaderkutty Naha, who held the post from 1983-87. With alliance dynamics evolving, a section of Congress leaders now believes that IUML has a valid claim to the post.
“The majority of seats the UDF is likely to win in Malabar area will be on account of the League,” a senior leader said. “If three Nair Congress leaders can stake claim to the chief minister’s post, there is nothing wrong in accommodating League with due consideration.” They also cite the seniority of League leader P K Kunhalikutty, noting his ministerial experience in several UDF governments as well as his ability as a political troubleshooter.
IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal while reiterating that the party’s primary aim is to return to power and to ensure good governance” told TNIE that “the League is not formally seeking the post.”
At the same time, there is also apprehension within the Congress that even if the IUML leadership refrains from pressing the demand, discontent among party workers could emerge over time. “IUML held the CM and deputy CM posts even when it had comparable strength,” said senior journalist N P Chekkutty. “Today, the League enjoys greater organisational and electoral strength. If the Congress chooses not to offer the League the deputy CM post, the leadership may not create trouble. But it could certainly lead to unrest among cadres,” he added.
Changing tides?
IUML, which had earlier dismissed talk of deputy CM post, now believe the party has legitimate claim to the position
Though there was initial scepticism within Cong leadership about offering the post to League, a shift is learned to have taken place