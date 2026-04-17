As West Bengal polls near, migrant workers in Kerala rush home to vote

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This election season has been fuelling increased voter interest across the country. On Friday night, a “special bus service” will embark on a three-day journey spanning nearly 2,500km — transporting migrant labourers from Kozhikode and Perumbavoor to Domkal, in poll-bound West Bengal.
This is just one of several launched this week to meet a sharp rise in demand as the first phase of election in the eastern state, on April 23, approaches. A mix of political mobilisation, festive travel, and emotional appeals from leaders has prompted a surge of workers heading home.
NGOs, political parties, and employers are sponsoring many of these journeys, while private travel agents at both ends are also capitalising on the demand, often charging inflated fares. “The election bus service began in mid-March ahead of the Assam polls with about 10 weekly buses. But with the West Bengal election approaching, at least 100 buses have operated in the last two days,” said Shihab Paroli, general secretary of the Perumbavoor-based Athithi Welfare Forum.
The destinations are no coincidence. Migrants from Domkal, a Muslim-majority area bordering Bangladesh, form a significant portion of the migrant workforce in Kerala.
Migration experts say the urgency also stems from fears of disenfranchisement. “Around 90 lakh voters were excluded from the rolls after the Special Intensive Revision. Migrant workers are anxious about losing their voting rights. Normally, they participate only in local body elections,” noted Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. He said that the festive season has further boosted travel demand.
“Some parties arrange buses through agents, assuring operators of return passengers from Assam. But there have also been cases of agents fleecing workers with inflated fares,” said S Prasanthan, general secretary of the Contract Carriage Operators Association.
Employers, too, are stepping in. Plywood companies in Kerala are sponsoring quick round trips to minimise production losses. With West Bengal’s elections spread across two phases — April 23 and 29 — return journeys are being scheduled conveniently.
For many workers, buses are the only viable option. Train services are limited, and air travel is prohibitively expensive. “Most migrants in Kerala are from Malda and Murshidabad. There are no direct trains to these districts; passengers must changeover at Kolkata. But buses take them straight to their doorstep,” Shihab pointed out.
The costs, however, are steep. Tickets for AC sleeper coaches now range between `6,000 and `10,000 for round trips, far higher than usual. Operators also complain of excessive penalties imposed by enforcement authorities in states beyond Tamil Nadu.
West Bengal accounts for nearly 40% of the migrant workforce in Kerala, which is home to nearly 40 lakh workers from 25 states.