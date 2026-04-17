As West Bengal polls near, migrant workers in Kerala rush home to vote

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This election season has been fuelling increased voter interest across the country. On Friday night, a “special bus service” will embark on a three-day journey spanning nearly 2,500km — transporting migrant labourers from Kozhikode and Perumbavoor to Domkal, in poll-bound West Bengal.

This is just one of several launched this week to meet a sharp rise in demand as the first phase of election in the eastern state, on April 23, approaches. A mix of political mobilisation, festive travel, and emotional appeals from leaders has prompted a surge of workers heading home.

NGOs, political parties, and employers are sponsoring many of these journeys, while private travel agents at both ends are also capitalising on the demand, often charging inflated fares. “The election bus service began in mid-March ahead of the Assam polls with about 10 weekly buses. But with the West Bengal election approaching, at least 100 buses have operated in the last two days,” said Shihab Paroli, general secretary of the Perumbavoor-based Athithi Welfare Forum.

The destinations are no coincidence. Migrants from Domkal, a Muslim-majority area bordering Bangladesh, form a significant portion of the migrant workforce in Kerala.

Migration experts say the urgency also stems from fears of disenfranchisement. “Around 90 lakh voters were excluded from the rolls after the Special Intensive Revision. Migrant workers are anxious about losing their voting rights. Normally, they participate only in local body elections,” noted Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. He said that the festive season has further boosted travel demand.

“Some parties arrange buses through agents, assuring operators of return passengers from Assam. But there have also been cases of agents fleecing workers with inflated fares,” said S Prasanthan, general secretary of the Contract Carriage Operators Association.