At 6,012 MW, Kerala’s peak power demand touches record high

KOCHI: As summer peaks and mercury crosses the 40-degrees Celsius mark in several parts of the state, the KSEB is facing a tough situation, with peak-hour power consumption shattering previous records. On April 14, the daily power consumption reached 112.161 million units while the peak-hour demand touched 6,012 MW, the highest ever in the state.

While consumers in certain rural areas have complained of unscheduled load shedding, the state electricity board has clarified that there is no need to impose load shedding to manage peak demand this year. However, the board said certain load restrictions are imposed to handle transmission system constraints in some areas.

“These curbs are not meant to manage the peak load. There is no specific discrimination in rural or urban areas. The reason for such restrictions is transmission line limitations,” said a top official.

Traditionally, the KSEB considers the hours between 6.30pm and 10.30pm as the peak hour period, when domestic consumption peaks. However, during summer, the peak hour period often extends until 2am due to the spike in use of air conditioners. This year, peak-time demand crossed 5,000 MW in the first week of March and has remained above 5,500 MW over the past three weeks.

Despite the unprecedented surge in demand, there have been no frequent outages, voltage fluctuations or incidents of transformers blowing up this time.

In the summer of 2024, the KSEB faced a crisis as hundreds of distribution transformers blew up due to power surge. However, the board said no such incident has been reported this season as the distribution network has been revamped.