CBSE Thiruvananthapuram region tops Class X exams again with 99.79% pass rate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing its long-standing dominance, the Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which includes schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, once again topped in the Class X examinations this year.
The region recorded a pass percentage of 99.79, same as last year. And like the previous year, Vijayawada region matched Thiruvananthapuram with the highest pass percentage among all regions. The all-India pass percentage was 93.7.
The Thiruvananthapuram region presented 66,522 students – 33,215 boys and 33,307 girls – for the Class X exam. Of them, 66,384 examinees—33,126 boys and 33,258 girls—passed.
Ninety-nine students, constituting 0.15% of the total examinees, were placed in the ‘compartment’ category.
In Kerala, 65,915 students, who included 32,922 boys and 32,993 girls, cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage was 99.8. As many as 99.7% of the boys and 99.86% of the girls who appeared passed the exam.
In Lakshadweep, 469 students – 204 boys and 265 girls – qualified, registering a pass percentage of 99.15. The success rate stood at 99.5% for boys and 98.88% for girls.
Students from 1,355 schools including 1,344 in Kerala and 11 in Lakshadweep had appeared for the examination from the Thiruvananthapuram region. The examination was held at 273 centres, 264 of them in Kerala and nine in Lakshadweep.
Among the institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the region achieved a 100% pass rate.