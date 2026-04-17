CBSE Thiruvananthapuram region tops Class X exams again with 99.79% pass rate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing its long-standing dominance, the Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which includes schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, once again topped in the Class X examinations this year.

The region recorded a pass percentage of 99.79, same as last year. And like the previous year, Vijayawada region matched Thiruvananthapuram with the highest pass percentage among all regions. The all-India pass percentage was 93.7.

The Thiruvananthapuram region presented 66,522 students – 33,215 boys and 33,307 girls – for the Class X exam. Of them, 66,384 examinees—33,126 boys and 33,258 girls—passed.