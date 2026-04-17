CBSE withholds results of 38 students in Kasaragod school over subject code error

When the error was detected, the school approached the CBSE seeking permission to correct it, but the request was declined. The management then moved the High Court, which directed the board to allow the students to appear for the examination while permitting action against the school. The school had earlier paid a fine of Rs 3,500 per student.

Parent Udayan Kadagam said the situation has left students distressed. “The registration was done in Class 9. The school has informed us that the results will be released by Monday,” he said. Students said they waited till late on Wednesday for the results.

“We realised that only 38 of us had not received the results,” said Ashwathy, one of the students.

School principal Sukumaran T V said it was shocking that the CBSE had withheld the results despite corrective steps being taken. “We complied with all directives of the CBSE and issued hall tickets to the students. We are in the process of resolving the issue, and the results are expected to be released soon,” he said.