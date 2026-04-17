Kerala

Firecracker accidents claim two lives on Vishu day in Palakkad

A preliminary postmortem report indicated that he suffered a cardiac arrest triggered by the impact of the explosion, in addition to sustaining critical burns.
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Express News Service
Updated on
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PALAKKAD/KOZHIKODE: Two persons – a teen from Kozhikode and a youth from Palakkad – lost their lives in separate firecrackers-related accidents during Vishu celebrations on Wednesday.

Dileep, 34, of Vellappamthodi house near Ragam Corner in Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, died while celebrating Vishu with members of a local club around 8.30pm.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the mishap took place when Dileep was handling multiple ‘gundu’ crackers. “According to his friends, Dileep had held a few ‘gundu’ under his left arm and was trying to light another with his right hand when the sparks spread. There was a powerful explosion as the firecrackers detonated simultaneously,” said a police source.

A preliminary postmortem report indicated that he suffered a cardiac arrest triggered by the impact of the explosion, in addition to sustaining critical burns. The Sreekrishnapuram police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and launched a probe.

In Kozhikode, 16-year-old Advaith E K, died while bursting crackers with a group of friends at a ground near his home at Korayangad in Koyilandy. As per initial reports, one of the firecrackers was placed under a container and exploded suddenly. The blast shattered the container and sent fragments flying, one of which struck Advaith in the chest. Health officials later confirmed that the impact damaged a major blood vessel, resulting in heavy blood loss.

Advaith was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. His brother suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Firecracker accident
Vishu day

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