Firecracker accidents claim two lives on Vishu day in Palakkad

PALAKKAD/KOZHIKODE: Two persons – a teen from Kozhikode and a youth from Palakkad – lost their lives in separate firecrackers-related accidents during Vishu celebrations on Wednesday.

Dileep, 34, of Vellappamthodi house near Ragam Corner in Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, died while celebrating Vishu with members of a local club around 8.30pm.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the mishap took place when Dileep was handling multiple ‘gundu’ crackers. “According to his friends, Dileep had held a few ‘gundu’ under his left arm and was trying to light another with his right hand when the sparks spread. There was a powerful explosion as the firecrackers detonated simultaneously,” said a police source.