Kaaniponnu goes missing from temple; police recover ‘kaineettam’ from devotee in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: A gold piece that forms a part of the sacred Thiruvabharanam of Lord Ayyappa, kept at the Pandalam Palace, went briefly missing on Vishu day, but was soon recovered following police intervention.

The incident occurred at the Valiyakoikkal Dharma Sastha Temple, the family temple of the Pandalam royal family, where the sacred ornaments of the Sabarimala deity are brought in for Vishu.

During the Vishu day rituals, when devotees were allowed a darshan of the Thiruvabharanam, the ‘Kaaniponnu’ — a small gold piece given to devotees for ritual viewing — was handed to a devotee, who inadvertently kept it in his pocket and left.

Suspecting theft, the police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage, which helped them identify a native of Mulakuzha. The police later reached his residence and questioned him. The man explained that he was unaware of the ritual practice and believed the gold piece had been given to him as Vishukkaineetam, a customary Vishu gift. He had reportedly placed it in his prayer room after reaching home.