Siblings held for beating man to death in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old man was beaten to death by two youths after he tried to break up a fight inside a bar at Mukkola near Vizhinjam on Wednesday night.

The deceased is Suman, a resident of Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram. Vizhinjam police on Thursday arrested Achu S Babu, 24, and his brother Ananthu S S, 19, both residents of Payattuvila near Balaramapuram, for the murder.

A police officer said Achu, who had gone to the bar with friends, entered into an altercation with another youth there on Wednesday night. “Suman intervened, and Achu locked horns with him. He then called his brother Ananthu and they went after Suman outside,” said the officer.

Visuals captured by onlookers outside the bar showed the duo hitting Suman and stomping on him. The duo continued attacking Suman even after he fell on the road and lay motionless. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital in a car, but was declared brought dead.

The Vizhinjam police took the siblings into custody in the wee hours of Thursday.