Vishu kani offered to model flyover as Nileshwar residents intensify NH66 protest

KASARAGOD: Residents of Nileshwar, who have been staging a protest for the past 25 days, marked Vishu by offering ‘Vishu kani’ to a model of an elevated highway, expressing hope that their demand for a flyover along NH66 would become a reality.

A group of protesters created a model of an elevated highway and offered Vishu kani to it on Vishu, highlighting their prolonged demand.

The residents have been holding a protest under a makeshift tent on NH66, seeking an elevated flyover for a 450-metre stretch.

The NHAI, through its contracting company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), based in Hyderabad, has been constructing the six-lane highway.

This is the first 37-km stretch of MEIL’s project between Chengala and Nileshwar. The NHAI has proposed a six-lane highway comprising a three-lane elevated corridor and a three-lane service road.

However, residents have opposed the elevated corridor, stating that the structure would cut off the south-western part of the town from the north-eastern side.

While the south-western side has three fishing harbours, several tourism spots and a boat house terminal at Kottapuram, the north-eastern side houses the municipal office, railway station, bus stand and markets.