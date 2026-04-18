80-year-old risks life to save wife from well in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a remarkable show of courage, an 80-year-old man risked his life to save his wife who accidentally fell into a well on the premises of their house at Omalloor in Pathanamthitta late on Thursday night.

Ponnamma, 73, had reportedly been unwell due to low sodium levels in the blood. Carrying a torch, she wandered out of her house at ward 12 in Panniyali around midnight and fell into the 24-ft-deep well that was filled with muddy water up to her chest.

When he did not find her inside the house, Gopinathan started a search for her outside. He spotted the beam of torchlight near the well and rushed closer only to discover his wife trapped inside, struggling to stay afloat.