80-year-old risks life to save wife from well in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a remarkable show of courage, an 80-year-old man risked his life to save his wife who accidentally fell into a well on the premises of their house at Omalloor in Pathanamthitta late on Thursday night.
Ponnamma, 73, had reportedly been unwell due to low sodium levels in the blood. Carrying a torch, she wandered out of her house at ward 12 in Panniyali around midnight and fell into the 24-ft-deep well that was filled with muddy water up to her chest.
When he did not find her inside the house, Gopinathan started a search for her outside. He spotted the beam of torchlight near the well and rushed closer only to discover his wife trapped inside, struggling to stay afloat.
The octogenarian climbed down into the well and held her up in his arms, keeping her steady above the water despite the slippery footing. At the time, nearly 10 members of the house, including the couple’s children and grandchildren, were outside chatting, trying to escape the night’s heat. Hearing Gopinathan’s cries, they rushed to the well. A neighbour, Binu, alerted the fire and rescue services personnel.
By the time emergency responders reached the house, the couple had been inside the narrow well measuring about six feet in diameter for several tense minutes.
Senior fire and rescue officer Pradeep Kumar and officer Shaiju entered the well using ropes and brought both Gopinathan and Ponnamma to the surface with the help of nets and safety lines.
Though Ponnamma is suspected to have fractured a rib, both are reported to be stable.