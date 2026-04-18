Class I admission age 6 years, says CBSE

KOCHI: Putting to rest doubts over students’ eligibility for Class I admissions, the CBSE has said the minimum age to enrol is six years as per the National Education Policy 2020 and Right To Education (RTE).

The clarification came at a recent meeting held under the aegis of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). The board was represented by Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, and Jai Prakash Chaturvedi, joint secretary (affiliation).

NCCS secretary general Indira Rajan said a flexibility of ±3 months (before or after attaining 6 years) may be applied based on the date of admission.

“Until now, schools and parents were apprehensive that students who fall short of the age limit by a few months might be held back once they reach Class IX. However, with the CBSE’s clarification, they can now rest assured,” she said.