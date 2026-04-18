High command not behind call to keep MPs out of fray: Raghavan

KOZHIKODE: Adding a new dimension to the debate on the UDF chief ministerial candidate, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan has claimed that it was not the Congress high command that decided on sitting MPs not contesting the just-concluded Kerala assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Raghavan said the central leadership of the party was constrained to concede to the demand from a section of leaders from Kerala that there should be a bar on MPs contesting assembly elections. He pointed out that the high command had allowed Gourav Gogoi, an MP from Assam, to contest from his state.

“Some leaders had approached me saying that I should contest seats where Congress has been getting defeated for decades. They said this would improve the strength of the Congress in the assembly and brighten the chances of the UDF coming to power,” Raghavan said.

He said the same leaders later appraised the high command that there is no need for the MPs to fight the assembly elections. Raghavan said he would publicise the names of the leaders at a later stage. He termed as baseless KPCC president Sunny Joseph’s statement that it was the party high command that prevented the MPs from contesting elections.

“It is not correct to put the entire blame on the central leadership. In fact, the high command was forced to succumb to the stubborn stand of some leaders from Kerala,” he said.

Blaming Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas for triggering a debate on the chief minister candidate, he said such discussions were quite unnecessary.

“He has no right to make such statements. It was immature,” Raghavan said, adding that there are certain norms in the Congress for the selection of the chief minister.