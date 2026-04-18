Kerala Literacy Mission at 35: Remembering the woman icon who gave it voice

MALAPPURAM: As the Kerala State Literacy Mission marks its 35th anniversary, attention turns not just to a landmark programme but to a woman who became its first ambassador. Chelakkodan Aishumma remains one of the most enduring symbols of the movement’s impact, even years after her death. On Saturday, the Literacy Mission will hold a memorial in her honour in Malappuram, where she hailed from, bringing her remarkable story back into public focus.
For much of her life, Aishumma lived without the written word. Born into a time when education for women was rare, she navigated the world through oral knowledge and lived experience. Reading and writing remained distant from her daily reality. It was only in her late 60s -- when most would have long accepted the boundaries of their circumstances -- that she enrolled for a literacy class.
What followed was not merely learning, but transformation. The literacy campaign that swept across Kerala in the late 1980s and early 1990s was never just about alphabets. It was about dignity, inclusion and participation. Drawing from global efforts, including the 1965 World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy in Tehran, Iran, the movement recognised literacy as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of development.
Kerala’s programme brought thousands of first-generation learners into classrooms, and Aishumma was among those who embraced it fully. From being completely illiterate, she learned to write her name and read newspapers. But she did not remain a learner for long. With growing confidence, she became an instructor and a grassroots mobiliser, encouraging others, especially women, to step into classrooms.
“From a complete illiterate, Aishumma learned to read and write and went on to inspire many. She became a real force within the movement,” said Literacy Mission Authority director A G Oleena.
Her journey reached a historic moment on April 18, 1991. At a massive gathering at Mananchira Grounds in Kozhikode, it was Aishumma who declared Kerala a fully literate state.
The decision was both deliberate and symbolic. The announcement did not come from the chief minister or a senior official, but from a woman who had herself overcome illiteracy late in life. For Aishumma, however, the declaration was only the beginning. She continued her education, completing equivalency levels corresponding to classes 4, 7 and 10 after starting at the Kuttikalil Anganwadi literacy centre.
Her determination earned her several honours, including the President’s medal, though awards captured only a fraction of her journey. Aishumma passed away on April 4, 2013, following age-related illness.
Her family members are expected to attend the event.
“We are happy to celebrate the achievements of the Literacy Mission by honouring a great woman who inspired lakhs of people to become part of the movement,” Oleena said.