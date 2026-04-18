Kerala Literacy Mission at 35: Remembering the woman icon who gave it voice

MALAPPURAM: As the Kerala State Literacy Mission marks its 35th anniversary, attention turns not just to a landmark programme but to a woman who became its first ambassador. Chelakkodan Aishumma remains one of the most enduring symbols of the movement’s impact, even years after her death. On Saturday, the Literacy Mission will hold a memorial in her honour in Malappuram, where she hailed from, bringing her remarkable story back into public focus.

For much of her life, Aishumma lived without the written word. Born into a time when education for women was rare, she navigated the world through oral knowledge and lived experience. Reading and writing remained distant from her daily reality. It was only in her late 60s -- when most would have long accepted the boundaries of their circumstances -- that she enrolled for a literacy class.

What followed was not merely learning, but transformation. The literacy campaign that swept across Kerala in the late 1980s and early 1990s was never just about alphabets. It was about dignity, inclusion and participation. Drawing from global efforts, including the 1965 World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy in Tehran, Iran, the movement recognised literacy as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of development.

Kerala’s programme brought thousands of first-generation learners into classrooms, and Aishumma was among those who embraced it fully. From being completely illiterate, she learned to write her name and read newspapers. But she did not remain a learner for long. With growing confidence, she became an instructor and a grassroots mobiliser, encouraging others, especially women, to step into classrooms.