Minor marriage case: Protection plea focuses on Kerala police’s role

KOCHI: The alleged minor marriage case being probed by Madhya Pradesh Police has entered a crucial phase, with questions emerging over the extent of the role of their counterparts in Kerala if the female at the centre of the case is taken out of the state.

The female approached the Kochi commissioner on Thursday seeking protection, stating in her petition that she is residing in Kerala voluntarily and does not wish to return to Madhya Pradesh. She has also expressed concern that the visiting police team may attempt to take her back against her will, terming such a move a violation of her rights under Article 21. A four-member team of the MP Police, which arrived in Kochi on Thursday, is continuing their investigation in the city. The case registered in MP includes charges of kidnapping and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against Farman Khan.

With the female asserting that she is staying in Kerala of her own free will, the focus has shifted to the legal framework governing inter-state police operations.

Legal experts note that any attempt by a police team from another state to take an individual out of Kerala must strictly follow due process, including informing local authorities, coordinating with Kerala Police, and, where required, obtaining a transit remand from a competent court.