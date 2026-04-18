No scarcity of LPG, petrol & diesel in Kerala, say OMCs

KOCHI: The state-level coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry, representing pubic-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), has assured sufficient availability of domestic LPG, petrol, and diesel in the state. The overall supply situation is being closely monitored, and necessary measures are being taken to ensure seamless availability of all petroleum products.

Domestic LPG cylinder stocks are sufficient, and deliveries are being carried out as per customer bookings, a press release issued by the SLC said. Stocks at LPG distributorships are being regularly replenished to maintain continuity of service. To ensure authenticated delivery, the delivery authentication code (DAC) system has been made mandatory. A booking interval restriction has been introduced to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.