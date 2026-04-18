No scarcity of LPG, petrol & diesel in Kerala, say OMCs

KOCHI: The state-level coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry, representing pubic-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), has assured sufficient availability of domestic LPG, petrol, and diesel in the state. The overall supply situation is being closely monitored, and necessary measures are being taken to ensure seamless availability of all petroleum products.
Domestic LPG cylinder stocks are sufficient, and deliveries are being carried out as per customer bookings, a press release issued by the SLC said. Stocks at LPG distributorships are being regularly replenished to maintain continuity of service. To ensure authenticated delivery, the delivery authentication code (DAC) system has been made mandatory. A booking interval restriction has been introduced to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.
With regard to commercial LPG, approximately 70% of the average pre-crisis demand is being met. Essential sectors such as hospitals, hostels, crematoriums, schools, and old-age homes are being supplied 100% of their requirements, while semi-essential and non-essential sectors are receiving supplies in the range of 62-68%.
The 5kg free-trade LPG cylinders are being made available for migrant workers and students without local address proof through authorised distributors and outlets, upon submission of a valid government-issued proof of identity.