‘Our postmodern society refuses to review, reform’, says activist M Geethanandan

Despite claims of being progressive, Kerala is still rife with issues related to rights and dignity of Dalits and tribal people. How do you view this?



Kerala is home to a postmodern society. There are issues that it has to fight with on the inside. Good education, healthcare and other facilities do not reach the most downtrodden. They are forced to remain so. They are still exploited. When it comes to the Dalits or Adivasis, these issues have remained the same for decades. We, unfortunately, have become a society that refuses to review and reform our ways. It is high time we did so.



What does the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha suggest to bring about the necessary changes?

We are waiting for the election results to restart our advocacy work. We have prepared a manifesto that calls for a fundamental shift in how forests are governed in the state. We were planning to release it, but postponed it due to the elections. We will release it around April 20. The UDF, in its manifesto, has promised to implement some of the issues that we had raised — like implementing SC/ST Special Fund Development Act and the Rohith Act. Especially now with the Nithin Raj case, we have to follow the latter up urgently.

We will present this manifesto to whoever wins. The manifesto covers many aspects, such as employment opportunities for the Dalits and tribals. Many budgets are announced and enacted, but even in the unplanned sector, there is no role for them. We have suggested a restructuring of the sector in a way that offers better employment opportunities to them.

The commissions and corporations for SC/ST need to be expanded. Then, a cell should be set up to give them opportunities to work with the ministers, MLAs and MPs. The aim is to make administrative offices, especially in places like Wayanad, more inclusive. Not everything may happen, but we hope that the framework is set in place.



The lack of meaningful representation of dalits and tribal people in politics has also been a concern…

Yes, this is also a part of our manifesto. We will be raising this issue in the coming days, as this has to reach the Centre. We don’t suggest reserving a quota like in Tamil Nadu, but ensuring there is enough representation where it matters. The Panchayati Raj Services Act needs to come. Another goal is to ensure people who work as volunteers come under the Welfare Act. These are some suggestions that we have given under the administrative reforms.



What about human-animal conflict?

This is something we take very seriously. The fundamental issues, we all know, are environmental degradation and deforestation. The forest management we follow is a continuation of the colonial legacy.

There was no environmental approach in it. There is a need for a fundamental shift in forest governance by making it more rooted in environmental conservation. Adivasi communities need to be placed at the centre of decision-making, since they have more traditional knowledge about these aspects.