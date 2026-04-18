Upset Congress national leadership to intervene in factional war in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has expressed strong displeasure over the ongoing infighting within the state unit, driven by loyalists of rival chief ministerial aspirants. Party sources said, the statement of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal appealing to loyalists to abstain from social media propaganda, is seen as a response from the national leadership

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to be preparing to intervene after the voting on the delimitation amendment bill in Parliament, with a firm admonition aimed at restoring discipline within the party ranks. “Since Venugopal is part of the debate, it is likely that Kharge or Rahul Gandhi may intervene,” said a senior leader.

Sources said the national leadership views the continuing factionalism, now involving even senior leaders, as damaging to the party’s image at a crucial juncture. The developments come at a time when the Congress is engaged in a political battle with the BJP-led government in Parliament that may determine the future course of national politics.

“It is astonishing to see how these Kerala politicians, who present themselves as among the most politically aware in the country, are merely parochial regional politicians pursuing personal interests,” an AICC general secretary, who was in Kerala during the election campaign, told TNIE.

There is also displeasure among senior leaders over the silence of the leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in condemning the actions of his loyalists.