Vaazha 3 response sparks debate on acceptance of female-centric movies

KOCHI: The relatively negative response to the recently announced Vaazha 3, centred on female friendships, on social media has sparked a debate on audience reception to female-centric movies and stories in Malayalam cinema.

According to screenwriter Deedi Damodaran, the response to Vaazha 3 is a reflection of society. “The response to the film is no surprise. We have been discussing this societal mindset for a long time now. We should not expect a different response in a male-dominated society. The disparity was even more evident in the recent assembly elections, where only a few female candidates were fielded,” she said.

Kerala, meanwhile, has seen recent box office successes that discuss male friendship, including Romancham, Manjummel Boys and Vaazha 1 and 2. Experts and critics attribute the trend to several factors, including disparities in stardom and visibility, and have urged more women-orientated films.

“In a male-dominated society, it is established that women are dependent on men. In such a space, men are scared of the unity and friendship of women. It is not limited to Kerala, but is seen across India. However, the reaction has become a discussion here since we claim to be a progressive society,” said C S Chandrika, writer.

Vaazha 3, titled “Biopic of a Billion Girls”, with an all-female lead cast, will be directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith and written by Vipin Das. It is expected to be released in 2027. Vipin, who also wrote Vaazha 1 and 2, announced the third instalment two days ago.