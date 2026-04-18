Vaazha 3 response sparks debate on acceptance of female-centric movies

KOCHI: The relatively negative response to the recently announced Vaazha 3, centred on female friendships, on social media has sparked a debate on audience reception to female-centric movies and stories in Malayalam cinema.
According to screenwriter Deedi Damodaran, the response to Vaazha 3 is a reflection of society. “The response to the film is no surprise. We have been discussing this societal mindset for a long time now. We should not expect a different response in a male-dominated society. The disparity was even more evident in the recent assembly elections, where only a few female candidates were fielded,” she said.
Kerala, meanwhile, has seen recent box office successes that discuss male friendship, including Romancham, Manjummel Boys and Vaazha 1 and 2. Experts and critics attribute the trend to several factors, including disparities in stardom and visibility, and have urged more women-orientated films.
“In a male-dominated society, it is established that women are dependent on men. In such a space, men are scared of the unity and friendship of women. It is not limited to Kerala, but is seen across India. However, the reaction has become a discussion here since we claim to be a progressive society,” said C S Chandrika, writer.
Vaazha 3, titled “Biopic of a Billion Girls”, with an all-female lead cast, will be directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith and written by Vipin Das. It is expected to be released in 2027. Vipin, who also wrote Vaazha 1 and 2, announced the third instalment two days ago.
Artists and makers are not even willing to be part of female-oriented films, Deedi added. “People are not willing to be part of such movies, and object to labelling them female-oriented. Most of the time, films portraying women’s suffering and sacrifice are accepted and appreciated. There is no genuine portrayal of women’s emotions in films,” she said, emphasising that women should contribute to making these films successful.
“As the director of a film like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hay, it is important for Vipin Das to portray friendship among women and to think from their perspective. However, there is a tendency to celebrate and glorify male friendships, while steering clear of those involving women, in cinema as well as in reality,” said G P Ramachandran, a film critic.
Over the decades, the Malayalam industry has seen a few films portray female friendships, including Deshadanakili Karayarilla (1986), Notebook (2006), Super Sharanya (2022), and Rani Padmini (2015).
“Filmmakers and playwrights of this generation have a better understanding of women’s lives. For more female-oriented films to emerge, social perception must change. There should be discussions on women’s lives, struggles and gender disparities. This then will reflect in the film industry, too,” Chandrika pointed out.