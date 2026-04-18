Vacation turns tragic: Six GLPS Kuruva staff killed in Valparai crash

MALAPPURAM: The silence at GLPS Kuruva is no longer the quiet of a village night. It is the kind that follows an unthinkable loss.

What began as a joyful getaway on a Friday early morning ended in devastating tragedy at Valparai, wiping out nearly the entire teaching strength of the small government school in Malappuram.

Five teachers and a cook had set out on the vacation trip. None of them returned. The accident also claimed the life of the school cook.

For years, the school had been more than a workplace. It was a close-knit family. Teachers and non-teaching staff marked every vacation with trips together, a tradition born out of deep bonds rather than routine.

The remaining staff at the school are first grade teacher Hasnath, LKG teacher Razina, UKG teacher Yashoda, and peon Gopalan, who did not join the tour.

“We couldn’t go on the trip due to family engagements. But they kept sharing photos throughout the journey. Even minutes before the accident, they sent us a video from inside the van,” Razina said, showing the clip to reporters as she broke down in tears.

Gopalan recalls the day the group left for the trip with a trembling voice. “They proceeded on Friday morning, all excited. The trip had been planned long before the vacation. This time, four of us could not go due to personal reasons. Now, it is just us who remain,” he said.

The loss is not just professional. It is deeply personal. Majeed, who was visually impaired, depended on the support of his wife Ruqiya.