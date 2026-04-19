Consultancies shut shop in Kerala, trim ops amid overseas edu slowdown

KOCHI: A sharp slowdown in demand for overseas education is forcing many study-abroad consultancies in Kerala to shut offices, scale down operations, and diversify into sectors such as manpower recruitment and tourism, signalling a major shift in a sector that once thrived on migration dreams.

Industry insiders said the downturn, driven by tighter immigration policies, global uncertainties, rising costs, and weakening job prospects abroad, has significantly dented the once-booming business. What was until recently a fast-growing ecosystem of agencies facilitating admissions, visas, and travel is now witnessing closures, layoffs, and consolidation.

“Even well-established consultancies that expanded during the boom are now closing branches. The dip is almost 80%, leaving the industry on the brink,” said Sajith Thomas, education expert and career coach. “Today, only those determined to go abroad at any cost are approaching consultants, often opting for lesser-known destinations like Lithuania or Georgia. Many end up paying huge sums to institutions with little reputation,” Sajith said.

According to him, the nature of demand itself has undergone a change. Students are no longer chasing top-ranked universities as much as they are looking for easier entry routes into foreign countries. “That is a worrying trend. Students compromise on quality, and the long-term outcome becomes uncertain,” he said.

Consultancies, meanwhile, attribute the slowdown not just to policy changes but also to global instability.

“Wars have had a major impact. From Ukraine to the Gulf, geopolitical tensions are affecting student mobility,” said Denny Thomas Vattakunnel, chairman and MD of Santa Monica.

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According to him, the market has declined by 30-40%, with a further 20% drop recorded this year compared to last. “There has been a consistent downward trend over the past two to three years. Last year, we had around 9,000 students.