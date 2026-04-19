Inseparable in life and death: Kuruva grieves for Majeed, Rukhiya who lost lives in Valparai crash

MALAPPURAM: Abdul Majeed and his wife Rukhiya, who lost their lives in the Valparai tragedy, leave behind not just memories but an aching silence that lingers in every corner they once graced. At Kuruva GLPS and within Kerala’s visually impaired community, they were more than familiar faces.

Majeed Master, himself visually impaired, served as the Malappuram district secretary of the All Kerala Blinds Association and was known as a deeply committed teacher. By his side, always, was Rukhiya. Together, they moved through life as one. Their companionship had become a symbol of quiet strength and affection.

“Majeed Master and Rukhiya were very close to us. We were like a family,” said Baby, a member of the association. “So many of our members visited Ambalaparambu school and his home to pay their respects. They attended every meeting and celebration together. We even heard that she would accompany him to school. They were inseparable.”

Behind that togetherness lay a life shaped by struggle and resilience. After losing his father at a young age, Majeed took on the responsibility of supporting his family. Both his sisters, Rabiya and Safiya, are also visually impaired. It was Majeed who worked tirelessly to ensure they received a better life.