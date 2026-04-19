INTERVIEW | 'There’s no such thing as drishyam-model murder': Director Jeethu Joseph

With the landmark success of Drishyam (2013), Jeethu Joseph emerged as a pan-Indian director. The film became a milestone for the thriller genre, spawning multiple remakes across Indian and international languages. Coming from a planter family, with no background in creative pursuits, he has since made his mark by exploring a range of genres in his filmmaking journey.

TNIE catches up with one of Indian cinema’s most bankable writer-directors as he speaks about his family, career, and his views on films and society.

Excerpts

You have explored many genres, but it always comes back to ‘Drishyam’ and the franchise that stands out. Do you feel a burden because of the expectations, especially as ‘Drishyam 3’ is ready to hit the screens?

When a prequel or sequel becomes a big hit, expectations naturally follow. But I don’t see that as a burden or something to fear. I just try to move forward in my own way. The ‘Drishyam’ franchise, for me, is essentially a family drama. People tag it as a thriller, but whether it’s ‘Drishyam 1, 2 or 3’, I still see it as a family drama. Once a crime element came into play in the first film, it automatically got labelled as a thriller. Yes, people expect a hit, but that doesn’t intimidate me.

Take ‘Drishyam 1 and 2’: while audiences focus on the twists and Georgekutty’s brilliance, there’s a deeply emotional family story at its core. Georgekutty isn’t some exceptionally clever man; he’s an ordinary person placed in extraordinary circumstances. So I don’t carry the burden of expectations. Each film is different... the second is not like the first and the third is not like the second. Ultimately, it’s about the life of Georgekutty and his family and how it changes over time.