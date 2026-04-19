Kerala Revenue Minister Rajan inspects Wayanad rehab township, says safety given top priority

KALPETTA: Revenue Minister K Rajan conducted an inspection of the government’s rehabilitation township for landslide survivors in Kalpetta on Saturday following reports of structural cracks. Accompanied by CPM district leaders, the minister visited the site on Saturday morning after a high-level briefing with representatives from KIFCON and the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). During the visit, the minister was seen personally inspecting marked areas on the walls to verify the nature of the alleged defects.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Rajan dismissed claims of structural failure, clarifying that the visible marks were moisture spots identified during rigorous testing and markings of the staff using pen and pencil rather than cracks. He emphasised that the safety of the survivors remains the government’s top priority.

“If any issues arise once residents move in, Uralungal will have to answer for it. That is the government’s guarantee,” the minister said. He said that a 58-stage quality check is in place, which includes keeping water on terraces for 24 hours to detect leaks.