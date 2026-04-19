Kerala Revenue Minister Rajan inspects Wayanad rehab township, says safety given top priority

KALPETTA: Revenue Minister K Rajan conducted an inspection of the government’s rehabilitation township for landslide survivors in Kalpetta on Saturday following reports of structural cracks. Accompanied by CPM district leaders, the minister visited the site on Saturday morning after a high-level briefing with representatives from KIFCON and the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). During the visit, the minister was seen personally inspecting marked areas on the walls to verify the nature of the alleged defects.
Addressing the media after the inspection, Rajan dismissed claims of structural failure, clarifying that the visible marks were moisture spots identified during rigorous testing and markings of the staff using pen and pencil rather than cracks. He emphasised that the safety of the survivors remains the government’s top priority.
“If any issues arise once residents move in, Uralungal will have to answer for it. That is the government’s guarantee,” the minister said. He said that a 58-stage quality check is in place, which includes keeping water on terraces for 24 hours to detect leaks.
Highlighting the technical process, ULCCS Chief Operating Officer Arun Babu said: “Several tests are conducted to check for defects, and it is through these tests that deficiencies are identified.
These issues are subsequently rectified; there is no need for concern regarding the cracks.” He added that any minor leakage issues found during the testing phase would be resolved immediately before the final handover.
Despite these assurances, the emotional toll on the beneficiaries remains high. K T Noufal, a survivor from Punchirimattam who lost 16 family members and his own home in the landslide, expressed his distress over the reports. Currently living in temporary housing and working as an autorickshaw driver, Noufal noted, “The minister didn’t meet us and inquire about our concerns. The leakage issue was spotted days ago and alerted the authorities.”