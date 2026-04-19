Kerala's aviation ventures struggle against headwinds, fail to find lift

KOCHI: A volatile global aviation environment, tightening capital flows and a deepening aircraft supply crunch are emerging as formidable barriers for Kerala-based airline ventures.

Nearly two years after securing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry, Kochi-headquartered startup Air Kerala is yet to take off, caught in a web of financial constraints and industry-wide disruptions. The times are so dire that a change in ownership is also likely at the ultra-low-cost carrier.

“We are in talks with several interested parties. But nothing has been finalised as yet… discussions are on, and we will arrive at a decision in the coming weeks,” Air Kerala chairman Afi Ahmed told TNIE. “We have also not ruled out continuing with the carrier,” he added.

Another Kerala-based venture, Alhind Air, backed by the Kozhikode-based Alhind Group, is also navigating similar challenges.

The airline, which secured the ministry nod last December, had initially planned to purchase pre-owned aircraft instead of leasing them, aiming to tap into niche segments such as Hajj travel. However, rising upfront costs and shifting market dynamics have complicated the plans.“Lessors are asking for about Rs 200 crore as deposit for each aircraft. This is not feasible for a startup,” said a top source at AlHind Air, adding that several deals have fallen through due to the West Asia conflict.

Industry observers point to a confluence of global and domestic factors. Aircraft availability, already strained in the aftermath of the pandemic, has worsened due to supply chain disruptions and delayed deliveries from manufacturers. At the same time, leasing companies have turned increasingly cautious, reassessing risk exposure after high-profile failures in the Indian aviation market.