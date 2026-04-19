Power consumption hits new high as surging demand raises concern in Kerala

KOCHI: With Kerala experiencing an exceptionally intense summer, power consumption has been surging at an alarming rate, giving sleepless nights to the KSEB.

The state’s daily power consumption set a new record on Friday as the demand climbed to 116.11 million units (MU). The peak load also set a new record of 6,013 MW on the same evening. Grappling to manage the crisis the KSEB is exploring possibilities of short-term power procurement.

Meanwhile, consumers in rural areas across the state complain the KSEB has imposed unscheduled nighttime power cuts.

Dismissing the complaints, KSEB top officials said there is no power cut or load shedding in the state. But the board admits that it is imposed some load restrictions to handle transmission system constraints.

While the KSEB receives 2,000MW power from rooftop solar units during day time, the board is grappling to get additional power to meet the surging demand particularly during peak hours.

Normally the state experiences maximum power demand from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, which is called the peak hour. But in recent years, the peak hour has been extending to 2am during summer season. The KSEB blames the extensive use of air conditioners for this spike in demand.

Explaining the crisis, an official said around 3.61 lakh people have installed rooftop solar systems linked to the grid in the state.