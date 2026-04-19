Two, including six-month-old, killed as jeep plunges into gorge in Idukki

Two persons, including a six-month-old child, died after a jeep plunged into a gorge at Narakakanam in Idukki on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials at the Idukki police station, the deceased have been identified as Saramma (55) of Manathoor and six-month-old Nihara.

Police said there were 12 people in the jeep, which was owned by a person named Jomon.

The vehicle fell into the gorge while returning from a viewpoint in Narakakanam in the evening.

The passengers had come to Idukki to attend a marriage function and later decided to visit the viewpoint, police said.

While returning, the jeep reportedly lost control and plunged into a deep gorge.

Residents rushed to the spot, rescued the passengers, and shifted them to Idukki Medical College, where two were declared dead.

Police said the condition of three persons is critical, while some of the injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Pala.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)