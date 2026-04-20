Admn hurdles, surging costs threaten to put Sabarimala projects in limbo

PATHANAMTHITTA: The return of migrant workers to their states, coupled with multiple external and administrative challenges, is pushing the construction sector towards a crisis, with Sabarimala road projects likely to be hit hard.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia, steep rise in the prices of essential materials including tar, extreme heat conditions, and delays in tender procedures have severely affected the sector. This is the time when tender processes for Sabarimala road projects spanning over 800 km across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts should have been initiated. However, no action has been taken at the government level so far.

Even if procedures begin after the election results and a new government assumes office, progress is unlikely before mid June. In case of any political uncertainty, delays could extend further. By then, the monsoon will intensify, making work difficult. Under the current circumstances, even if tenders are completed, construction activities may only begin by October. With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaching soon after, barely one and a half months would be left to complete the works, making timely execution unlikely.

The West Asian conflict has led to a significant hike in tar prices, even by public sector companies. The cost of tiles, electrical equipment and other materials has also increased. Contractors have demanded that price variation clauses be ensured.