Admn hurdles, surging costs threaten to put Sabarimala projects in limbo

PATHANAMTHITTA: The return of migrant workers to their states, coupled with multiple external and administrative challenges, is pushing the construction sector towards a crisis, with Sabarimala road projects likely to be hit hard.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia, steep rise in the prices of essential materials including tar, extreme heat conditions, and delays in tender procedures have severely affected the sector. This is the time when tender processes for Sabarimala road projects spanning over 800 km across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts should have been initiated. However, no action has been taken at the government level so far.
Even if procedures begin after the election results and a new government assumes office, progress is unlikely before mid June. In case of any political uncertainty, delays could extend further. By then, the monsoon will intensify, making work difficult. Under the current circumstances, even if tenders are completed, construction activities may only begin by October. With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaching soon after, barely one and a half months would be left to complete the works, making timely execution unlikely.
The West Asian conflict has led to a significant hike in tar prices, even by public sector companies. The cost of tiles, electrical equipment and other materials has also increased. Contractors have demanded that price variation clauses be ensured.
Delays in pre-monsoon work could make travel during rainy season more difficult. Tarring works are generally not feasible after May. Migrant workers who have returned to their native places are expected to come back only by the end of May, while extreme heat has made it difficult even for local workers to continue work.
There is also a growing demand to reschedule working hours until the monsoon begins. Kerala Government Contractors’ Association president Varghese Kannampally has urged that a meeting be convened by the chief secretary even before the election results are announced. The association has submitted a memorandum in this regard.
He alleged that Kerala is witnessing an undeclared halt in construction activity. Citing the model code of conduct, chief engineers and department heads have remained inactive, he said, adding that urgent intervention by the chief secretary is needed in the current situation.
Rocky road ahead
Over 800 km of roads planned across four districts
Tender process yet to begin for key routes
Tar and material prices surge amid West Asia tensions
Peak monsoon likely to disrupt delayed work schedule