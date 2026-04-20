Anil Akkara moves ECI against PM Modi’s speech

PALAKKAD: Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation.

In his complaint, Akkara said that the MCC is currently in force until May 6 due to assembly elections in states, including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Akkara, an AICC member, alleged that despite the election period, the prime minister delivered a televised speech through Doordarshan, which is a government-controlled platform.