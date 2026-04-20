Anil Akkara moves ECI against PM Modi’s speech

PALAKKAD: Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation.
In his complaint, Akkara said that the MCC is currently in force until May 6 due to assembly elections in states, including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
Akkara, an AICC member, alleged that despite the election period, the prime minister delivered a televised speech through Doordarshan, which is a government-controlled platform.
He said that the speech targeted Opposition parties and amounted to misuse of official machinery, violating election norms.
He further alleged that naming political parties contesting in poll-bound states during the address constituted a “grave breach of protocol.” Akkara has urged the ECI to conduct a detailed probe and initiate appropriate legal action.
Modi addressed the nation at 8.30pm on Saturday following the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. During his speech, he criticised Opposition parties, accusing them of obstructing efforts to empower women.