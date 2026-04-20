Court orders probe as CCTV footage goes missing from Thrissur high-security jail

KOCHI: Crucial CCTV footage has gone missing from Thrissur high-security prison, prompting a special court for NIA cases in Ernakulam to order a detailed probe into jail officials over suspected lapses in handling evidence.

The recent direction came from Special Judge P K Mohandas while considering petitions filed by the third accused in an NIA case, who alleged ill-treatment by jail officials during his custody in 2023.

The accused claimed that officials entered his cell on the morning of June 5, 2023, and misbehaved with him, including kicking away his food. However, a forensic examination of CCTV data revealed that the most crucial segment of the recording – between 9.10am and 9.17am – was missing.

The footage placed before the court consisted of two separate clips: one ending at 9.10am and the other beginning at 9.17am, leaving a gap that coincides with the time of the alleged incident.

The order pointed out that the footage was extracted and produced only after judicial intervention, and not as a continuous recording. It further noted that the clips were copied at different points in time rather than preserved in their original form, raising questions about how the evidence was handled.

“If there was nothing to hide, the jail authorities could have produced the entire recording as a single file,” the court observed, indicating that relevant visuals may not have been placed before it.