Encroachment-Free Chokramudi sees flora, fauna return

IDUKKI: The ecologically fragile slopes of Chokramudi in Adimali are witnessing a gradual return of wildlife and native vegetation, months after government action curbed large-scale encroachment and illegal construction in the region.

Once disrupted by land clearing, road cutting and real estate activity, the high-altitude grasslands are now showing signs of recovery as human presence has significantly reduced.

Herds of Nilgiri tahr have begun to reappear in groups, grazing freely across the slopes and along natural streams.

Local residents say such sightings were rare during the peak of encroachment. “Earlier, the noise and movement kept animals away. Now, we can see tahr moving in herds again, sometimes even near grazing cattle,” said Baiju, a resident of Chokramudi.

Even native plant species, including patches of Neelakurinji, are slowly regenerating in previously cleared areas. The return of such vegetation is crucial for restoring the fragile shola-grassland ecosystem that defines Chokramudi’s landscape.

Forest officials say reduced human disturbance has been key. “When pressure on the habitat comes down, the ecosystem responds quickly. The return of species like the Nilgiri tahr is an early sign that the area is stabilising,” an official said.

The recovery follows a controversy in August 2024, when illegal land deals and unauthorised road construction in Chokramudi came to light. A portion of the land, measuring over 14 acres, was purchased and divided into plots for sale.

Following an investigation, authorities found instances of encroachment and forged documents, leading to the government cancelling the deeds of 13.79 acres in March 2025 and reclaiming the land. Subsequent action also led to the cancellation of title for land where a private resort had come up on government land.