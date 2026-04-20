Kerala minister dismisses reports of cracks in Wayanad rehabilitation housing

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Monday dismissed media reports alleging cracks in houses constructed under the Wayanad township project for rehabilitating landslide survivors, saying the claims stemmed from a misunderstanding of standard quality-testing procedures.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajan said he had personally inspected the site and found that what appeared in circulated visuals as “cracks” were actually pencil markings made by engineers during inspection work.

He said water-ponding tests had been planned as part of the project’s quality assurance process. According to him, minor moisture was detected in two houses during a 24-hour water retention test conducted on the terraces, and engineers had marked those points for further examination.

“These markings were later misrepresented in media visuals as cracks,” the minister said.

Rajan added that the purpose of the testing was to ensure the houses could withstand varying weather conditions. He explained that where seepage is identified, corrective measures such as epoxy treatment are carried out, followed by repeated testing and additional waterproofing work, including multiple protective layers and extra concrete application where necessary.

Responding to criticism over his decision to climb onto a structure during a recent inspection, the minister said he was prepared to take any necessary step to uphold what he described as the dignity of the state.

He also appealed for restraint in online criticism directed at individuals involved in the controversy, including a disaster survivor whose remarks had sparked part of the debate, urging that such voices be treated with empathy.