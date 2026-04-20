Kerala reels under 67% summer rain deficit; relief likely by end of month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to grapple with a sharp shortfall in summer rain this April, with the state recording a 67% deficit so far, raising concerns over rising temperatures and water availability.
The state has received only 19.3mm of rainfall this month till April 18, against a normal rainfall of 57.8mm, indicating a widespread shortfall across all districts.
Pathanamthitta district recorded the highest rainfall so far at 42mm, yet it is 58% less from the normal levels, followed by Idukki with 35.2mm indicating a 58% deficit. Palakkad and Alappuzha districts recorded the steepest deficits at 83%, followed by Malappuram (81%), Kottayam (79%), and Thrissur (77%).
According to meteorologist Rajeevan Erikkulam, rainfall over the next 7 to 10 days cannot be predicted. “The state is currently experiencing a significantly dry phase. However, forecasts suggest a slight relief from the prevailing dry conditions by the end of the month. We are not expecting any widespread rain across the state. Rainfall activity, if it occurs, will largely be localised,” he said.
The preliminary outlook by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) based on the expected development of an El Nino event, points to reduced rainfall during the southwest monsoon in most parts of the country, including Kerala.
According to experts, this year poor summer showers and a weak monsoon could impact water availability, agriculture and more. “Since the expected rainfall will be scattered and localised, it is difficult to clearly assess its impact on concerns like water scarcity,” said Rajeevan.
Many parts of the state have already started facing severe water stress owing to a harsh summer and prolonged dry weather. Palakkad district crossed 40 degrees celsius mark thrice in the recent days.