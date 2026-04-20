Kerala reels under 67% summer rain deficit; relief likely by end of month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to grapple with a sharp shortfall in summer rain this April, with the state recording a 67% deficit so far, raising concerns over rising temperatures and water availability.

The state has received only 19.3mm of rainfall this month till April 18, against a normal rainfall of 57.8mm, indicating a widespread shortfall across all districts.

Pathanamthitta district recorded the highest rainfall so far at 42mm, yet it is 58% less from the normal levels, followed by Idukki with 35.2mm indicating a 58% deficit. Palakkad and Alappuzha districts recorded the steepest deficits at 83%, followed by Malappuram (81%), Kottayam (79%), and Thrissur (77%).

According to meteorologist Rajeevan Erikkulam, rainfall over the next 7 to 10 days cannot be predicted. “The state is currently experiencing a significantly dry phase. However, forecasts suggest a slight relief from the prevailing dry conditions by the end of the month. We are not expecting any widespread rain across the state. Rainfall activity, if it occurs, will largely be localised,” he said.