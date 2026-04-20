Kollam Collector warns of lightning risk; urges public to follow safety precautions

KOLLAM: District Disaster Management Authority chairman and Kollam District Collector N Devidas has urged residents to remain vigilant in view of the possibility of lightning strikes between April 20 and 22.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district is likely to witness rainfall accompanied by lightning during this period.

The collector advised the public to take precautionary measures at the first sign of dark clouds and move indoors immediately on noticing

lightning. Staying in open areas increases the risk of being struck. During strong winds and lightning, doors and windows should be kept closed.

Electrical appliances should be disconnected and direct contact avoided during thunderstorms. Standing in open spaces is dangerous. People are advised to avoid terraces, and outdoor activities, including fishing and boating.

In case one is caught in an open area with no shelter, they should crouch low with feet together on the ground. Lightning can cause severe injuries, and immediate medical assistance is crucial, the collector said.