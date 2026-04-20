No more ‘unaskable’ questions: NGO Kanal trains 1,000 Kerala school teachers in sex education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This summer, while classrooms across schools lie deserted, groups of teachers are gathering in training halls in Thiruvananthapuram instead of taking a holiday. They have chosen to spend their vacation preparing for lessons that go far beyond textbooks — about safety, boundaries, and the realities children often confront too late.

In these sessions, teachers come together to tackle the “unaskable” questions, learning how to explain sensitive topics with clarity and compassion. Guiding them in this effort is Kanal Innovations, which has been working in the field of comprehensive sexual education since 2017.

With the support of the general education department, district administration, and the consultancy firm Guidehouse, Kanal is helping teachers transform hesitation into conf idence, ensuring that when schools reopen, children return to classrooms where safety is taught through knowledge, not trauma.

Under the banner of Project X, Kanal Innovations is training teachers in 1,000 government and aided schools across Thiruvananthapuram. The initiative aims to equip primary and upper-primary teachers to confidently address sensitive topics such as “safe touch” and “unsafe touch”.

Envisioned as a pilot, the project is designed to serve as a blueprint for a statewide rollout, ensuring that every child in Kerala learns about safety through awareness rather than experience.