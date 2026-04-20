Protesters’ favourite venue goes silent as Kerala awaits poll results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The secretariat premises -- Kerala’s barometer for protest -- has been unusually quiet this month. No protests, no barricades, no blaring loudspeakers, no traffic diversions. Civilians and police officers alike appear relaxed. Thanks to the recent assembly elections, an eerie sense of calm has settled over the region. While most welcome the peace, there are those who have been quietly hurt by it.

Statue Junction is not just ground zero for protests -- it is a commercial hub teeming with restaurants, tea stalls, and retail shops. For many shopkeepers in the area, the protesters were a blessing in disguise. By all measures, they are now enduring an economic lull.

While hundreds of people would earlier arrive daily from various parts of the state to ‘besiege’ the secretariat with their share of protests, since the election on April 9, only a handful of protests have taken place, and that too by Thiruvananthapuram residents.

Sudhakaran Nair, who runs a roadside food stall near Statue Junction, shared his predicament.

“After elections, generally, an uneasy calm prevails in the region. But that is only a calm before the storm. Once the counting is done, things go back to what they were,” he said.

For now though, business has taken a hit, particularly with a nearly month-long gap this time between polling and counting days. “Most protesters used to come to my shop. Now, only secretariat staffers come, and that too occasionally,” Sudhakaran added.

Hotels and restaurants have not been spared either. The manager of Padma Café, a popular chain across Kerala, said the final leg of the election campaign had brought in a surge of customers, followed by a sharp drop.