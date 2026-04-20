Solar ‘hot cake’ as power usage goes through roof in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Summer evenings for Shyam Prasad meant inspecting every room at his house in Kozhikode’s Malaparamba and reminding his family to switch off the lights, fans and other appliances as power bills climbed with rising temperatures.

This year, however, Shyam is relaxed. Ever since he installed a 3-kW rooftop solar unit in March, he has not had to worry about bills soaring due to the sweltering heat.

The story is similar in thousands of households across the state. As Kerala’s power consumption shatters records this summer—the state on Saturday consumed 117.1555 million units of power and peak load touched to its highest at 6,033MW—there has been accelerated interest in rooftop solar units, especially of 3kW and 5kW units, among homeowners.

Since January 2026, there has been a steep rise in demand for the units and around 40,000 consumers are awaiting installation or conversion (of applications). Officials note that the bulk of the applications were received in March and April.

Kerala’s solar expansion has been rapid over the past year, with over 1.08 lakh rooftop solar plants installed between April and December 2025, pushing the total to over 3.6 lakh installations statewide. In comparison, the previous fiscal saw around 98,636 additions.

The accelerated pace is widely linked to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which has made solar adoption more financially viable for households.

“The shift is helping both consumers and the power sector,” said Naseef Irshad, assistant engineer at KSEB’s 110kV GIS substation at Gandhi Road in Kozhikode.