Sustainable amusement park proposed for Alappad coastal stretch

KOLLAM: A major eco-tourism project has been proposed along the Vellanathuruthu-Ponmana coastal stretch in Alappad panchayat, aiming to transform the area into a sustainable tourism hub. The proposal was submitted by V K Madhusoodanan, an environmentalist who was the architect behind the projects like the Kumaran Asan Memorial Punarjani park and mangrove avenue projects in Kollam.

This new project envisions a 40 hectare eco-friendly amusement park near the national waterway, located close to the coastal belt where the sea, backwaters and green patches converge.

The region, shaped by years of coastal changes and mining activity, now offers vast open spaces with significant tourism potential.

Planned features include artificial sand dunes, landscaped water bodies, cycling tracks, walkways, children’s play areas, and adventure zones.

The proposal also includes water based activities, an open air theatre, food courts, and spaces for cultural events. Special emphasis has been laid on creating shaded areas, rest zones, and visitor-friendly infrastructure to enhance the overall experience.