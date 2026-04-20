Sustainable amusement park proposed for Alappad coastal stretch

KOLLAM: A major eco-tourism project has been proposed along the Vellanathuruthu-Ponmana coastal stretch in Alappad panchayat, aiming to transform the area into a sustainable tourism hub. The proposal was submitted by V K Madhusoodanan, an environmentalist who was the architect behind the projects like the Kumaran Asan Memorial Punarjani park and mangrove avenue projects in Kollam.
This new project envisions a 40 hectare eco-friendly amusement park near the national waterway, located close to the coastal belt where the sea, backwaters and green patches converge.
The region, shaped by years of coastal changes and mining activity, now offers vast open spaces with significant tourism potential.
Planned features include artificial sand dunes, landscaped water bodies, cycling tracks, walkways, children’s play areas, and adventure zones.
The proposal also includes water based activities, an open air theatre, food courts, and spaces for cultural events. Special emphasis has been laid on creating shaded areas, rest zones, and visitor-friendly infrastructure to enhance the overall experience.
“The project prioritises environmental sustainability by proposing the preservation of existing trees and water bodies, along with the development of Miyawaki forests and green belts. Solar energy utilisation, proper waste management systems, and eco-sensitive construction methods are also part of the plan.
The proposal highlights that the project could generate direct employment for over 200 people, while also supporting indirect livelihood opportunities in tourism and allied sectors,” Madhusoodanan said.With an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, the project is expected to be implemented with support from CSR funds, government schemes, and tourism department assistance.By combining tourism development with environmental protection, the project aims to create a sustainable destination along coastline.
Replying to the, Madhusoodanan received a reply that following the model code of conduct, it is expected that the next government will carry the project.
Project outlay
40 hectare eco-friendly amusement park near the national waterway, located close to the coastal belt where the sea, backwaters and green patches converge
Artificial sand dunes, landscaped water bodies, cycling tracks, walkways, children’s play areas, and adventure zones