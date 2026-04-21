A Kerala woman diver-researcher's account of the deep blue sea

KOCHI: “Diving into the depths of the Arabian Sea for the first time, my only concern was my two-year-old daughter. My first thought was how will my daughter survive without me. But once I descended to the sea bed I was filled with excitement.

There was a huge difference between what I imagined and what I was witnessing. As I returned to the vessel, my buddy partner said I behaved like a toddler with a toy,” says Divya Viswambharan, senior scientist and research diver of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

Divya, the woman deep-sea diver-researcher of the CMFRI, has completed 50 scientific dives across coastal, offshore, reef, and island ecosystems of Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, reaching depths up to 38–40 m. She says diving has helped her study the marine ecosystem in direct contact which has significantly helped marine biodiversity documentation.

Divya began scientific diving at the age of 32, while raising her daughter, who was only two years when she took the first plunge.

“At the coral reef off Bhatkal I had the opportunity to witness a 75-year-old ship wreck. The vessel had broken into two parts. It had turned into a fish breeding ground. I was shocked to witness the menace of ghost nets. The nets had got entangled in the shipwreck which had turned a death trap for marine life. There were skeletons of fish entangled in the nets. This experience prompted me to conduct a study on the dangers of ghost nets and I published the research paper in 2025,” says Divya.