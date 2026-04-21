At a houseboat terminal in Kerala's Kasaragod, 'Velicham' library keeps reading afloat

KASARAGOD: The Kottappuram houseboat terminal, located along the scenic Tejaswini river in Kasaragod, is both a popular tourist destination and a favourite hangout spot for residents.

For the locals, a number of things attract them to the sprawling terminal that caters to 34 houseboats: the calm environment, the teashops and restaurants, and ‘Velicham’, a small library.

Open between 4.30pm to 6.30pm on weekdays and longer on weekends, the library is home to 975 books in Malayalam and English, which it lends free of charge to residents frequenting the terminal. ‘Velicham’ is the brainchild of Fareena Kottappuram, who is a teacher, poet and an endosulfan and AIIMS Kasaragod People’s Collective activist.

For Fareena, the terminal was where she found solace after the demise of her mother Yasmin in November 2023. She would pick some books, head to the terminal and become engrossed in reading.

“It was my way of overcoming grief,” said Fareena. A lone woman reading books eventually caught the eye of the regular visitors. “They would ask if I could spare a book for them to read,” she said. It made her realise that though reading as a habit was waning, there were still people looking for books.