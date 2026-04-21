CBSE to alter rules to let Kerala students attend national sports meets

KOCHI: Students studying in CBSE schools in the state are deprived of the opportunity to take part in the various national-level sports competitions organised by the board. Reason: The timing difference in school reopening. While the academic year in Kerala begins in June, schools in northern states reopen as early as April.

However, at a recent meeting with CBSE schools of Kerala, the board officials assured them that steps would be taken to ensure students from the state are not deprived of the opportunity.

Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), said CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj assured the managements at the meeting that a formal request would be submitted to the CBSE secretary.

“He promised to also take up the matter at the appropriate level, as administrative timelines should not hinder student participation,” she said. The matter was also highlighted by the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association.

The schools said the board’s regulations stipulate that selection trials for national-level sports events for the new academic year be conducted in May. The names of the shortlisted candidates have to be submitted by May 15.

“In Kerala, schools close for summer vacations in April and May, and many students travel to the Gulf and other foreign countries where their parents work. The state government, too, has strictly prohibited classes in April and May when temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

As a result, students from around 1,400 CBSE schools in Kerala are denied a chance to participate in sports competitions,” said the school official.