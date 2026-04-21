Coconut pluckers' wages climb 83% in a decade in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A coconut plucker in Kerala earns more in 21 working days than what 28,000 state government employees take home as basic pay in a month!

While the plucker’s daily earning is Rs 1,400, the basic pay of 5.5% of the state’s 5.23 lakh employees is below Rs 30,000 a month, which comes to under Rs 1,000 a day. However, the latter comes with with pension, job security and allowances that the plucker will never have.

This wage rise did not happen overnight. A comparison of the price indices analysis reports of the department of economics and statistics for 2015 and 2024 shows coconut pluckers recorded the decade’s highest wage increase of 83% from an annual average of Rs 755 in 2015 to Rs 1,380 in 2024, outpacing carpenters, masons, paddy workers and every other agricultural and skilled labour category tracked in the report.

Shiva Narayan Marawi, a 36-year-old from Chhattisgarh who has been working as a coconut climber in Kerala for six years, says the pay is what drew him here. Back home, he was farming ragi and potatoes on his family’s five-acre holding when a Keralite contractor’s offer came through a friend.

“On the first day, when I looked down from the top of the tree, my legs trembled. However, after three days of training with the climbing apparatus, I never looked back. Today I have no fear – I am ready to climb trees of any height,” he told TNIE.